The government expects to receive financial bids for national carrier Air India Ltd by 15 September, after multiple expressions of interest (EoIs) were received for the divestment of the national carrier, minister of state for civil aviation, V.K. Singh, informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"The last date for the submission of EoIs was 14 December 2020. Multiple EoIs were received by the transaction adviser (EY)," Singh said in a written response to questions in the upper house of Parliament.

Addressing queries from members of parliament Manish Tewari, and Mimi Chakraborty, Singh said that requests for proposal (RFPs) along with draft share purchase agreements (SPAs) have been shared with qualified interested bidders (QIBs) by the transaction adviser on 30 March 2021 for submission of financial bids.

"The financial bids are likely to be received by 15 September 2021," Singh added.

The divestment process for Air India has been delayed by a few months due to the ongoing pandemic and also due to long-drawn processes such as physical inspection of assets by potential bidders, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (Dipa), the nodal agency involved in the divestment process of the national carrier, had said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2021 in April.

Short-listed bidders for the national carrier will now have to submit their offer as the government hopes to conclude 100% divestment in the airline before the end of the ongoing fiscal.

So far, Tata Group is among the front-runners to acquire Air India.

According to media reports, SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh has also been short-listed to bid for the carrier in his individual capacity. Mint couldn't, however, independently ascertain this.

Meanwhile, Singh said moveable assets of Air India will be transferred to the new owners of the airline after privatization of the national carrier.

"Immovable assets are being monetized by Air India to offset the debt of Air India Limited," Singh added.

While the government remains committed to the privatization of Air India, the national carrier's liabilities are expected to be more than $20 billion by FY25, which includes losses reported during FY21 and FY22 due to the pandemic, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in the recently released India Aviation Outlook FY2022.

"Hence, the equation from an investor’s perspective is a potential liability of around $20 billion before the business turns around. The government must, therefore, keep this massive financial burden in mind and consideration should be given to making changes to the terms and conditions," it added.

Air India, which has never made a net profit since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007, will incur a net loss of ₹9,500 crore- ₹10,000 crore in the year through March 2021, up from a ₹8,000 crore loss recorded in the previous year.

The airline reported losses of ₹7,982.83 crore (provisional figure) in 2019-20, ₹8,556.35 crore in 2018-19, and ₹5,348.18 crore in 2017-18.

