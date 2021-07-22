Financial bids for Air India expected by 15 September

The divestment process for Air India has been delayed by a few months due to the ongoing pandemic and also due to long-drawn processes such as physical inspection of assets by potential bidders, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (Dipa), the nodal agency involved in the divestment process of the national carrier, had said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2021 in April.

