Financial creditors could resolve 60,000 cr- 60,000 cr via IBC in FY22: ICRA

MUMBAI : After a dull FY21, financial creditors could realize about ₹55,000 crore- ₹60,000 crore in FY22 through successful resolution plans from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), estimates rating agency ICRA Ltd .

In FY21, the total realizations were at ₹26,000 crore, almost a quarter of what it was in FY20, it said. That said, the increase in the resolution amount in FY22 would depend on the expected resolution of a large housing finance company which is awaiting the NCLT’s approval but is also under litigation in the higher courts, said Abhishek Dafria, vice-president and group head (structured finance) at ICRA.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic and its related effects in FY21 battered the prospects for stressed asset resolution. The rating agency believes that the pandemic has increased operational challenges for the various parties involved in a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), which resulted in limited cases yielding a resolution plan. That apart, the suspension of new proceedings under IBC for the entire fiscal resulted in a sharp slowdown in the resolution process.

According to Dafria, in FY22, the realization by the financial creditors would depend on the successful resolution of eight to nine big-ticket accounts, as more than 20% of Icra’s estimated realization for the year could be from these alone.

“However, large accounts mostly see a very high level of delay in closures due to litigations, which is a concern. Further, if the second wave of the pandemic does not subside soon, it could have a bearing on our estimates as the difficult operating environment may result in a slowdown in the resolution process, especially for smaller-sized entities, and would also result in an increase in the haircuts for the lenders," he added.

Icra said it believes that there have been some positive outcomes from the presence of the IBC despite the delays that are becoming common. About 40% of the cases admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) were closed on appeal, review, settled or withdrawn under section 12A which highlights that at least some promoters have been more willing to pay their dues to keep the IBC proceedings at bay, the rating agency added.

