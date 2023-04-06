Financial discipline key requirement for states to avail power from unallocated quota

Financial discipline key requirement for states to avail power from unallocated quota2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:27 PM IST
The union power ministry has said that timely payment of announced subsidies on tariffs by states and non-creation of regulatory assets would be among the key areas of scrutiny before allocation of the non-allocated power.
New Delhi: States adhering to power sector financial discipline will be given priority in allocation of power from the unallocated quota in central generating stations (CGS), according to an official order.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×