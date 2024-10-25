Financial fraud: 450 air passengers lose ₹9 lakh through fake ‘Lounge Pass’ app; here is what happened

  • The fake app, a unique and dangerous threat to the aviation sector, preys on travellers looking for airport lounge access.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 07:42 PM IST
The fake app was circulated via WhatsApp messages.
The fake app was circulated via WhatsApp messages.

More than 450 passengers have lost over 9 lakh (around $11,000) through Lounge Pass, a fraudulent app that posed as a service to provide airport lounge access, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The fake app, a unique and dangerous threat in the aviation sector, preys on travellers looking for airport lounge access.

 

Also Read | How to protect yourself from financial scams? Here are 7 ways

It was circulated via WhatsApp messages, directing users to domains such as loungepass[.]in, loungepass[.]info, and loungepass[.]online, which were all linked to the scam.

Through the fake app, the scammers intercepted sensitive text messages such as OTPs (One Time Passwords) from victims' mobile phones, enabling them to steal money.

The scam was uncovered by CloudSEK's threat research team, as per the report.

The report, citing authorities, said this scam may be larger in scale, as several similar fake apps are circulating, and this deceptive strategy is rapidly gaining momentum.

 

Also Read | Delhi Police summons Elvish Yadhav, comedian Bharti Singh over HiBox scam

The fraud came to light after a viral post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) detailed how a traveller at the Bengaluru airport fell victim to the fraudulent app and lost over 87,000.

According to the HT report, over 450 unsuspecting travellers installed the fake "Lounge Pass" app on their Android smartphones between July and August 2024.

Once the fake "Lounge Pass" app is installed, it captures incoming SMS messages from the victim’s smartphone.

CloudSEK's threat research team discovered a technical flaw in the Lounge Pass app. The scammers had inadvertently exposed their Firebase server endpoint, where stolen SMS messages were stored. This allowed the investigators to analyse the scale of the scam and trace the stolen funds, said the HT report.

 

Also Read | PhonePe, others under cyber crime police lens for ₹500 cr Hibox scam: Report

Anshuman Das, a CloudSEK researcher, said, "The fact that 450 travellers have already fallen victim and over INR 9 lakh have been stolen is deeply concerning. This is just one fraudulent app that we have found; the possibility of thousands of similar fake apps being in operation cannot be denied. It is critical that travellers remain cautious and only install apps from official sources."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaFinancial fraud: 450 air passengers lose ₹9 lakh through fake ‘Lounge Pass’ app; here is what happened

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,145.90
    03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    21.4 (1.9%)

    Coforge share price

    7,730.80
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.85 (0.41%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,252.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -41.35 (-1.8%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.