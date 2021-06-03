Speaking at a virtual event, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has said that financial inclusion is a top priority for the Centre and that promoting financial education would help in realising the collective potential.

Thakur was addressing a virtual programme to launch six modules of short films of Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) titled 'Hisaab Ki Kitaab', an official release confirmed.

Financial Inclusion creates Financial Empowerment; but we must also ensure Financial Awareness & Education.



Another step in that direction through short modules 👇🏼 https://t.co/HCvInPbh7O — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 3, 2021

IEPFA comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, said that the mandate of IEPFA is to build investor awareness among various stakeholders in the rural and urban areas. "Due to the digital global community, the urban-rural divide in India is blurring. Yet the behaviour change in the rural populace with respect to investment and long term financial planning needs to be triggered," the minister added.

Pointing out that financial inclusion is one of the top-most policy priorities for the Modi government, the Union Minister said promoting and deepening financial education would play a very important part in our endeavour to realise our collective potential.

Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma said these short films developed by CSC eGov in an interesting format will help the rural populace to understand the importance of basic concepts of budget, savings, various government and how to save themselves from Ponzi schemes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.