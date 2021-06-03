Financial inclusion a top priority for Modi govt: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, said that the mandate of IEPFA is to build investor awareness among various stakeholders in the rural and urban areas. "Due to the digital global community, the urban-rural divide in India is blurring. Yet the behaviour change in the rural populace with respect to investment and long term financial planning needs to be triggered," the minister added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}