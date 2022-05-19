Financial Planning Standards Board CEO Noel Maye to step down

Maye has led the organization since it was established in December 2004. Under his leadership, “the organisation has grown its geographical reach from 17 territories to 27 territories, with discussions ongoing in several other territories; doubled the number of CFP professionals worldwide from 89,690 in 2004 to 203,312 in 2021; secured accreditation (2021) and re-accreditation (2022) of CFP certification by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to meet Securities and Exchange Board of India’s registration requirements for investment advisors," a press statement said.