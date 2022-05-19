Financial Planning Standards Board CEO Noel Maye to step down

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
FPSB's board of directors has begun working with the leadership team and an external consultant on the CEO transition process. FPSB has also called for applications for the post by 10 June
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), the standards-setting body for the global financial planning profession and owner of the international Certified Financial Planner programme, announced that founder and chief executive (CEO) Noel Maye will step down from his role, effective 31 December 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), the standards-setting body for the global financial planning profession and owner of the international Certified Financial Planner programme, announced that founder and chief executive (CEO) Noel Maye will step down from his role, effective 31 December 2022.
Maye has led the organization since it was established in December 2004. Under his leadership, “the organisation has grown its geographical reach from 17 territories to 27 territories, with discussions ongoing in several other territories; doubled the number of CFP professionals worldwide from 89,690 in 2004 to 203,312 in 2021; secured accreditation (2021) and re-accreditation (2022) of CFP certification by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to meet Securities and Exchange Board of India’s registration requirements for investment advisors," a press statement said.
Maye has led the organization since it was established in December 2004. Under his leadership, “the organisation has grown its geographical reach from 17 territories to 27 territories, with discussions ongoing in several other territories; doubled the number of CFP professionals worldwide from 89,690 in 2004 to 203,312 in 2021; secured accreditation (2021) and re-accreditation (2022) of CFP certification by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to meet Securities and Exchange Board of India’s registration requirements for investment advisors," a press statement said.
“It’s been my privilege to have served the international CFP certification program, global financial planning profession and FPSB for two decades," said Maye.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It’s been my privilege to have served the international CFP certification program, global financial planning profession and FPSB for two decades," said Maye.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“FPSB has achieved a lot, and substantially raised the global profile of financial planning and CFP certification under Noel’s leadership. The FPSB Board and I are grateful for his contribution and leadership and appreciate his commitment to supporting an orderly transition to a new CEO later this year," said FPSB Board Chairperson - Garry Muriwai.
“FPSB has achieved a lot, and substantially raised the global profile of financial planning and CFP certification under Noel’s leadership. The FPSB Board and I are grateful for his contribution and leadership and appreciate his commitment to supporting an orderly transition to a new CEO later this year," said FPSB Board Chairperson - Garry Muriwai.
As per the press release, FPSB's board of directors has begun working with the leadership team and an external consultant on the CEO transition process. FPSB has also called for applications for the post by 10 June.
As per the press release, FPSB's board of directors has begun working with the leadership team and an external consultant on the CEO transition process. FPSB has also called for applications for the post by 10 June.