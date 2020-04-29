Kerala may have been one of the first to effectively control the coronavirus pandemic and ease lockdown measures, but the state's recovery from the financial fallout of the crisis would be far more challenging. The Kerala government is short of cash to even pay salaries to employees and decided to pass a new law on Wednesday to defer wages.

The move underlines the financial constraints Kerala and other southern states face in responding to the virus outbreak, even as they have shown impressive public-health response so far as India moves to exit from lockdown, either partially or fully, three days ahead.

Kerala received around ₹250 crore in revenues so far, in April, sharply short of the ₹3500 crore it needs to pay salaries to government employees and contract workers, as per official estimates. Following a logjam with the opposition Congress-backed workers unions, who demanded full payment and benefited from a favourable court order on Tuesday, the government moved quickly to avoid financial chaos.

In a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, it passed a new bill titled 'Kerala Disaster and Public Health Emergency Special Provisions Act, 2020' which gives it powers to defer up to 25% of employees' salary for six months. The bill was brought under the rarely used route of issuing an ordinance. The ordinance can become law pending approval from a state's Governor— without ever going to the legislative assembly, as it is the usual way of law-making. The bill also reduced the salary of legislators and ministers by 30%

What's more, the salaries will be still delayed as the government will have to borrow money from lenders to disburse the pending sum.

"Salaries will be delayed this month until the finalisation of the ordinance. In reality, we can only give salaries after borrowing ₹1000 cr (from the Reserve Bank of India by way of Statutory Liquidity Ratio or SLR bonds)," said its finance minister Thomas Isaac. "The next bidding (for the SLR bonds) is on 5 May. The interest rate is at 9%, so if we take ₹5000-6000 crore (like Kerala did in early-April), we will have to pay high interest. The interest rates may still go higher."

Kerala has a relatively high ratio of one government employee for every 100 people in the 33 million population. Nearly five lakh government employees are paid almost ₹42000 crore every year in Kerala, nearly 50% of the total revenues of about ₹85000 crore. Many of them in its official headquarters, called Secretariat, have opted to voluntarily donate their one-month salary under a 'Salary Challenge' programme floated by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to covid-19 relief works. But many others did want to donate. As low as 1.5% of aided school teachers, for instance, have donated their salary.

No state has an easy task in responding to the economic impact of covid-19, but some like Kerala are severely hit as most of its revenue comes from sectors linked to travel and leisure—like tourism, remittances and alcohol— that directly endangered by the virus and the shutdown. The center has so far injected ₹1276 crore as revenue deficit grant, apart from existing central projects. On its own, the state expects only ₹150 crore as returns from Goods and Services Tax, and ₹250 crore in fuel cess, in April.

Vijayan on Monday pegged the state's total losses at ₹80,000 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The state has formed an expert panel to put together a rehabilitation package for the economy. A top official in the government told Mint, requesting not to be named, that they are expecting a slow recovery in the economy, not to mention a rapid contraction expected from probable floods in August-September monsoon and the collapse in remittances over the crash in oil prices in Gulf countries.

"The experience of the pandemic is going to be very very state-specific," said Yamini Aiyar, public policy expert and chief executive of Delhi-based policy research think tank, Centre for Policy Research, in a two-day webinar hosted by Kerala which ended on Tuesday.

"We would need a robust interstate coordinate mechanism (to tackle the financial fallout from the pandemic)... have to think about designing an interstate formula that is much more agile. (Right now) We are operating behind the veil of ignorance," she said.

