Financial regulators to brainstorm on covid-19 fallout with FM today

The central bank has recently taken a spate of measures to infuse more liquidity in the economy. The RBI last week lowered the repo rate further by 40 basis points to a historic low of 4%, well below the 4.75% level to which it was brought down in April 2009 in the aftermath of the US subprime-led global financial crisis. Consequently, the reverse repo rate was reduced to 3.35%. It has also extended the duration of the refinancing facility for Sidbi by 90 days, the moratorium on term loan instalments by another three months and the working capital facilities in the form of overdraft provided by lending institutions by three months.