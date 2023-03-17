“National Statistical Org has projected growth of 7% in the current yr & 6.5% for the next year & in RBI for the next year, we have given 6.4%. The current year's growth will be among the highest in major economies of the world. Our financial sector remains stable, worst of inflation is behind us & Indian Rupee has exhibited least volatility among the pear currencies," Shaktikanta Das said while addressing the 17th KP Hormis Commemorative Lecture at Kochi.