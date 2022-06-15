Financial services, Pharma, IT biggest contributors in Hurun's 500 list

“Financial Services led the way with more than one-fifth of the cumulative value of the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, followed by Software & Services (14%) and Healthcare (7.2%),” the report said.
Financial services, Healthcare, Software & Services are among the biggest contributors in the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list.
Apart from this, Consumer Goods showed cumulative value of 5.5% followed by Chemicals at 5.1%, Retail at 4.6% and Automobile & Auto Components at 4.4%.
Though with more than one-fifth of the cumulative value at 21.3%, Financial services did see a drop of 6.4% than last year. However, the retail sector saw an increase of 17.2% with a cumulative value of 4.6%.
Axis Bank’s Burgundy Private and Hurun India launched an update to the list of 500 most valuable private companies in India. The update was for the period of October 2021- April 2022 to the 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list.
Anas Rahman Junaid MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said, “Despite two major events like the Russia-Ukraine war and the interest rate hike by the USA Federal Reserve, companies in the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 - Special Report gained 2% during the six months."
As per the report, the value of the top 500 companies in India increased marginally by 2% to ₹232 lakh crore from ₹221 lakh crore as of October 30, 2021. The total value of 219 companies declined during the review period. Ten companies remained flat and 36 dropped out from the list.
With a value of ₹18.9 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is India’s most valuable company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with ₹12.9 lakh crore and HDFC Bank with ₹7.7 lakh crore.
Under the top 10 most valued companies list, Adani Group Companies made the maximum gain during the review period and surpassed all others by a huge margin. In just six months Adani Green moved up the ranking –from 16th to 6th spot
In companies which saw a decline in valuations and a slip in rankings, yoga exponent Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved saw a 17.9% decline in its value at ₹23,000 crore, and also slipped in the ranking to 184th spot from being ranked 34th.
The highest gain was by Vedant Fashions with a growth in valuation of 313.9%, followed by Adani Wilmar and Billdesk at 172.9%, it said.
Banking sector rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank displayed a trend of a decline in value with the second largest lender restricting the decline to 3.9%, as against an over 15% decline for HDFC Bank.
The minimum valuation to make it into the top-500 valuation list was ₹5,800 crore or $760 million, and companies in the list came from 15 states led by Maharashtra. Mumbai alone is home to 159 of the companies, followed by Bengaluru at 59 and Gurugram at 38.
