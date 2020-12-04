Financial stability, depositor interest of utmost priority, says Das

Mumbai: Preserving financial stability and the interest of depositors is of highest priority for the central bank, governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated on Friday.

This, he pointed out, was evident in the swift resolution of two commercial banks, alluding to Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) that was brought back from the brink. While Yes Bank was resolved by getting other lenders to invest in it, LVB was merged with the India unit of Singapore’s DBS Bank.

“We remain strongly committed to preserve the stability of the financial sector and will do whatever is necessary on this front," said Das.

The governor said the central bank is constantly focused on strengthening the regulations and deepening its supervision, financial sector entities like banks and non-banks (NBFCs) should also give highest priority to quality of governance, risk management and internal controls.

“They are the first line of defence in matters relating to financial sector stability," he said.

Questions have been raised about RBI’s promptness in rescuing ailing lenders, considering capital concerns at LVB had been festering for quite some time now. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Das said that RBI first tries to nudge and request the lender to resolve the problem and intervenes only when it believes it is in the best interest of the depositors.

“In the two banks where we had to intervene and resolve, it is not as if they happened one fine morning and we were not aware of what is happening," said Das.

He explained that the central bank has, over the last two years, strengthened and deepened its supervisory system. The kind of deep dive and analysis that RBI is now doing along with the depth of supervision that it has achieved is something never (seen) before, said Das.

Asked about the resolution of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank pending for over a year, Das said that the case of the cooperative bank is completely different.

“As you would be aware, the bank has called for expressions of interest (EoIs) for possible investors who would like to invest and take over the bank. The last date for receipt of EoI and the information memorandum was 30 November and the response looks positive at this point in time," said Das.

He added that responding to the covid-19 crisis, RBI has focused on resolution of stress among borrowers, and facilitated credit flow to the economy, while ensuring financial stability. In a similar vein and to help banks conserve capital, while creating room for fresh lending, the central bank directed commercial and co-operative banks to retain profits and not make any dividend pay-out from the profits pertaining to financial year 2019-20.

For non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), RBI has decided to put in place transparent criteria as per a matrix of parameters for declaration of dividends by different categories of NBFCs.

Anil Gupta, vice-president, sector head (financial sector ratings) at ICRA said that given the uncertainty on asset quality, curtailment of dividend for banks is a positive move from a capital conservation point of view.

“Many larger NBFCs have continued to pay dividends in FY21 from profits of FY20, despite some of them raising capital in FY21. Proposal to converge rules for NBFC as well with objective to conserve capital is positive," said Gupta.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.