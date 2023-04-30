Financial terrorist: Uday Kotak ‘corrects’ previous statement, explains on Twitter what he actually meant2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Uday Kotak earlier called the US dollar the ‘biggest financial terrorist in the world’.
Uday Kotak has clarified his previous statement calling the US dollar the "biggest financial terrorist in the world". In a tweet, he explained that he was referring to the disproportionate power that a reserve currency holds. Kotak believes that the US Dollar's status as a reserve currency gives it the ability to control global transactions, leading to situations where other countries may become dependent on it.
