Financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism itself: Amit Shah

The minister added that the terrorists and terrorist groups today understand the nuances of modern weapons & information technology. “They understand the dynamics of the cyber & financial space very well, and use them. This transformation of terrorism from ‘Dynamite to Metaverse’ and ‘AK-47 to Virtual Assets’ is definitely a matter of concern for the countries of the world. We all have to work together to formulate a common strategy against it. We also recognize that the threat of terrorism cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, or group."