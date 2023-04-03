Who will finance the mega cities of the future?2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Recently, G20’s infrastructure working group concluded its meeting in Visakhapatnam. The focus was on urban infrastructure financing. Mint explains why the financing of future cities is a pressing need and the options available
Recently, G20’s infrastructure working group concluded its meeting in Visakhapatnam. The focus was on urban infrastructure financing. Mint explains why the financing of future cities is a pressing need and the options available.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×