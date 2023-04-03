Who will finance the mega cities of the future?

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals Report, 2022, states that by 2050, seven out of 10 people are likely to be living in urban areas. The India story is no different: by 2047, half of the country’s population will be living in urban areas. So cities need to be better planned, with infrastructure focussed on spatial, social and economic inclusion. Spatial and social inclusion would mean providing affordable necessities, such as housing and water. Economic inclusion would include jobs. Indian cities will need capital investment of $840 bn by 2036 in infrastructure and municipal services, says a World Bank report.