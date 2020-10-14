Fincare Small Finance Bank disburses first loan under PM SVANidhi Scheme

Fincare Small Finance Bank (FSFB) today disbursed its first loan under Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Scheme (PM SVANidhi). The scheme is aimed towards empowering and enabling the street vendors. The loan of ₹10,000 was disbursed to Lakshmamma, a coconut seller in Bellandur, Bangalore. The Bank with the help of its digital initiatives was able to ensure that the total cycle of sanctioning the loan and withdrawal was hassle free.

The PM SVANidhi scheme is aimed at empowering individuals from marginalised sections and promoting government’s agenda of building a self-reliant India.

The PM SVANidhi scheme is aimed at empowering individuals from marginalised sections and promoting government's agenda of building a self-reliant India.

“We are proud to be part of the PM’s vision of providing small working capital loans to street vendors under the PM SVANidhi Scheme. As a leading small finance bank we aim to take this social initiative forward and help in creating a culture of self-reliance for marginalized sections to overcome financial stress caused by the pandemic and empower them to be stronger financially," says Rajeev Yadav, MD & CEO, Fincare Small Finance Bank.

The Centre has launched PM SVANidhi Scheme to facilitate collateral-free working capital loan up to ₹10,000 of one-year tenure, to approximately, 50 lakh street vendors, to resume their businesses. Incentives in the form of interest subsidy (at 7% per annum) and cashback (up to ₹1,200 per annum) are being provided to promote good repayment behaviour and digital transactions respectively.

Topics PM SVANidhi Scheme