Fine-dine restaurants pivot to deliver DIY meal kits, gourmet grocery

Restaurants will have to move towards delivery and cloud kitchens, said Zorawar Kalra, whose Massive Restaurants straddles across fine-dine and contemporary bistro concepts such as Masala Library, Farzi Cafe, among others. He has come up with a new concept of creating restaurants experience at consumer’s home. “For instance, Masala Library will be recreated at home—we will send servers, chefs, and food to curate in-home experiences for connoisseurs," he said. Kalra is also planning a premium line of delivery-only Indian dishes under his father’s legacy brand—Jiggs Kalra. Expansion of physical restaurants, for now, has been put on hold. Over the next few days, Massive's popular brands such as Farzi Cafe, Pa Pa Ya, will be up for online orders.