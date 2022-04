After the Delhi government imposed the mandatory face mask rule again, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a statement, asking all commuters to follow the guidelines.

“In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Authorities on Covid management, DMRC once again advises general public to strictly keep following Covid appropriate behaviour (i.e. wearing of face mask/ cover etc)," said the metro authority.

“As part of the continued measures for containing Covid-19 spread, random flying squads will be there to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered by the passengers inside trains and premises," it added.

Delhi on Thursday reported a slight decline in fresh coronavirus cases and the positivity rate dipped, according to data updated by the state health department.

The city-state saw 965 fresh infections, 635 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours. The active case tally in state currently is at 2,970, while the positivity rate stood at 4.71%.