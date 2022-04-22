Fine, surprise check: Delhi Metro announces new measures amid rising Covid cases

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After the Delhi government imposed the mandatory face mask rule again, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a statement, asking all commuters to follow the guidelines.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After the Delhi government imposed the mandatory face mask rule again, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a statement, asking all commuters to follow the guidelines.
“In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Authorities on Covid management, DMRC once again advises general public to strictly keep following Covid appropriate behaviour (i.e. wearing of face mask/ cover etc)," said the metro authority.
“In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Authorities on Covid management, DMRC once again advises general public to strictly keep following Covid appropriate behaviour (i.e. wearing of face mask/ cover etc)," said the metro authority.
“As part of the continued measures for containing Covid-19 spread, random flying squads will be there to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered by the passengers inside trains and premises," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“As part of the continued measures for containing Covid-19 spread, random flying squads will be there to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered by the passengers inside trains and premises," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi on Thursday reported a slight decline in fresh coronavirus cases and the positivity rate dipped, according to data updated by the state health department.
Delhi on Thursday reported a slight decline in fresh coronavirus cases and the positivity rate dipped, according to data updated by the state health department.
The city-state saw 965 fresh infections, 635 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours. The active case tally in state currently is at 2,970, while the positivity rate stood at 4.71%.