LUCKNOW : Concerned over the increase in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the amount of penalty may be increased for not wearing a mask in public places.

He also directed the health department to issue necessary guidelines in this matter.

"Chief Minister Mr Yogi Adityanath said that if anyone found without a mask in a public places, then the penalty amount can be increased. He has directed the Health Department to issue necessary guidelines in this regard," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

According to the state Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, a total of 1,346 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 9,514 in the state.

A total of 19,627 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stood at 827.

30,329 samples were tested yesterday. 9,22,049 samples have been tested in the state so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,19,665 COVID-19 cases including, 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured and 20,160 deaths as of Tuesday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via