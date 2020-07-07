Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Fine to be increased for not wearing mask in public places: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the current situation of Covid19

Fine to be increased for not wearing mask in public places: UP CM

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST ANI

  • Amid the growing numbers of COVID-19 in the state, CM Yogi has ordered to penalised those who will not be wearing masks while being outside
  • A total of 1,346 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours

LUCKNOW : Concerned over the increase in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the amount of penalty may be increased for not wearing a mask in public places.

Concerned over the increase in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the amount of penalty may be increased for not wearing a mask in public places.

He also directed the health department to issue necessary guidelines in this matter.

He also directed the health department to issue necessary guidelines in this matter.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Chief Minister Mr Yogi Adityanath said that if anyone found without a mask in a public places, then the penalty amount can be increased. He has directed the Health Department to issue necessary guidelines in this regard," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

According to the state Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, a total of 1,346 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 9,514 in the state.

A total of 19,627 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stood at 827.

30,329 samples were tested yesterday. 9,22,049 samples have been tested in the state so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,19,665 COVID-19 cases including, 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured and 20,160 deaths as of Tuesday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated