After being reprimanded by the Supreme Court for advertisements, Patanjali Ayurved's co-founder Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Wednesday remained adamant on his company's claims and said that they are not "liars".He also claimed that a few doctors have come together to run a propaganda against him and his company, Patanjali, to defame it and the century-old practice of Yoga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Since yesterday, on different media sites, one news story has gone viral that the Supreme Court (SC) reprimanded Patanjali. SC said that if you do false propaganda, then you will be fined. We respect SC. But we are not doing any false propaganda," said Yog Guru Ramdev during a media interaction on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also went ahead and said that if his company is spreading lies, then he is ready to face monetary and even death penalty. In case he manages to prove the claims made in Patanjali advertisements, then those spreading false propaganda must be punished, he added.

"If we are liars, then fine us ₹1000 crore, and we are also ready for the death penalty. But if we are not liars, then punish the ones who are really spreading the false propaganda," said Ramdev on Wednesday.

He further stated that the ayurvedic products released by Patanjali have all the necessary required clinical evidence.

"In the last few days, there is propaganda going on to target Swami Ramdev and Patanjali. It is just to defame the practices of centuries-old yoga claiming that there is nothing in Ayurveda and your organs will be damaged such as kidney and liver. This is clear propaganda. We have research evidence, pre and post-clinical evidence. There is propaganda going on to defame Patanjali," he said.

The giant FMCG firm received sharp criticism from the apex court on Tuesday for continuing to publish misleading claims and advertisements against modern systems of medicine. The comments came during the hearing of a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association against misleading advertisements.

The petition was heard by Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra who issued a clear warning to the company co-founded by Baba Ramdev. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association and Baba Ramdev were at loggerheads for the advertisement of Patanjali's Coronil tablets. Baba Ramdev's firm had also proposed the addition of Coronil tablets in COVID-19 kit in Uttarakhand. However, IMA had rejected the proposal stating that Coronil was not approved by the WHO.

