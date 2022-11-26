It has been a few days since Donald Trump's Twitter account has been restored, but the former US President, who was once extremely active on the platform, is yet to tweet something.

However, this does not seem to bother Elon Musk. The new Twitter boss expressed that reinstating former President Trump's account is more about correcting a ‘grave mistake’ on Twitter's part.

"I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter corrected a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America. (sic)," Musk wrote in response to one of the tweets.

He further mentioned that this has nothing to do with his own political view. “As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump," he insisted.

Elon Musk was responding to a post by author Tim Young, who tagged the new Twitter boss, and wrote: “It's been a week since @elonmusk brought Trump back... and without him even tweeting once... The left can't handle it. (sic)"

I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.



Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Last week, Musk conducted a poll via his Twitter account -"Reinstate former President Trump" - where the majority of the user voted that they want Donald Trump back. Following this, the Twitter account of the former president was restored.

Why Trump isn't tweeting?

In 2017, Trump said he wouldn't have become president without Twitter. Trump, who reveled in using Twitter as a mouthpiece, was followed by more than 88 million users. "Twitter is a wonderful thing for me, because I get the word out… I might not be here talking to you right now as president if I didn't have an honest way of getting the word out," he said.

However, the social media platform put a ban on him for his role in last year's attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his followers seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Following this, Trump even started his own social networking site Truth Social. Last month, when romour milled that his account might be restored he clearly stated that he will not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on his own network