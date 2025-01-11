Financial influencer Abhishek Kar, who recently made derogatory comments on Assam's history and traditions on social media, tendered an apology on Saturday after receiving flak for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Assamese people.

Police have filed a case against him for a video on his YouTube channel in which he made derogatory remarks and spread misinformation. An investigation is underway.

In a post on social media platform X, Kar said: “Apologies to people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn’t to hurt anyone and it will be kept in mind going forward that such incidents dont happen again.”

He also shared a video in the post, in which he assured of confirming “secondary information” in the future before releasing it to the public.

Kar had drawn the ire of the Assam government over his remarks made in a podcast.

"A video from a YouTube channel, named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam's history and traditions. Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had posted on X on Friday, asking the police to pursue the matter.

In the YouTube channel, Kar claimed that there is a village in Assam, with dominant tantric practices, where women have such power that they convert a person into a goat and again back to a human.

In response, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said: "Noted Sir. Lawful action shall be taken. Warm regards."

An FIR against the accused has been lodged, Additional DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI on Saturday.