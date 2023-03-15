With rising traffic problems in the national capital due to the closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover, the PWD minister has asked officials to expedite the maintenance work.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has directed officials to finish Chirag Delhi maintenance work within 30 days as against 50 days.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Atishi directed the officials to identify alternative ways to decongest the Chirag Delhi flyover as soon as possible and complete its maintenance work within a month.

She said that she will review the progress of the maintenance work of the flyover and added that she has instructed PWD officials to give daily reports.

Due to the maintenance work, a part of the flyover -- a carriageway -- has been closed and this has increased traffic jams on the bridge and roads leading up to it.

The minister instructed the officials that information about alternative routes should be disseminated among commuters to avoid inconvenience.

She also discussed the matter of restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the newly constructed Ashram-DND Extension flyover.

The officials informed her that due to the passing of high-tension electric wires over the flyover, the movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted as it can prove dangerous for such vehicles.

The repair work of the flyover began on Sunday. According to the Delhi traffic police, one carriageway will be closed to traffic while the other will remain operational.

The repair work on the carriageway from Nehru Place to the IIT flyover has been taken up first. Therefore, traffic has been affected on certain routes in south Delhi as one of the carriageways of the Chirag Delhi flyover will remain closed for 25 days. The repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi Flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter.

The closure of the carriageway has increased the volume of traffic on the road and has caused inconvenience to the general public.

As per the Delhi traffic police advisory, commuters heading to railway stations, airports, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays.

The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony, etc. are advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination.

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from Panch sheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.