Finish Chirag Delhi flyover work within 30 days to tackle traffic, says minister4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:47 AM IST
- The repair work of the Chirag Delhi flyover began on Sunday. According to the Delhi traffic police, one carriageway will be closed to traffic while the other will remain operational.
With rising traffic problems in the national capital due to the closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover, the PWD minister has asked officials to expedite the maintenance work.
