Finish this ‘Baahubali Thali’ to win 1 lakh but…: Hyderabad food joint challenges

A Hyderabad-based food joint is serving the full platter for just 1,800
1 min read . 09:18 PM ISTLivemint

  • The ‘Baahubali Thali’ consists of 30 vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like chicken biryani, prawns curry, schezwan noodles

In a new challenge, you can now win 1 lakh for finishing a ‘thali’. But beware, the platter which is named as the ‘Baahubali Thali’ consists of 30 vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like chicken biryani, prawns curry, schezwan noodles and also includes the salad, raita and drinks. And the challenge is, that you have to finish the platter just within 30 minutes.

A Hyderabad-based food joint is serving the full platter for just 1,800, Telangana Today report said.

Baahubali Thali
The challenge can be taken up any day except on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as those are peak days with a bustling crowd in the restaurant. Apart from the challenge, the recently inaugurated restaurant offers homely ambiance with most dishes served in earthen pots.

