In a new challenge, you can now win ₹1 lakh for finishing a ‘thali’. But beware, the platter which is named as the ‘Baahubali Thali’ consists of 30 vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like chicken biryani, prawns curry, schezwan noodles and also includes the salad, raita and drinks. And the challenge is, that you have to finish the platter just within 30 minutes.

