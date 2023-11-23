Finland, India discuss hydrogen electrolyzer production in India

New Delhi: India and Finland have discussed manufacturing of green hydrogen electrolyzers in India, said Finnish minister for international trade Ville Tavio in an interview with Mint, amid Indian hopes to develop itself as a green hydrogen hub. The matter came up during Tavio’s meeting with power minister R.K. Singh.

India announced a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme this year for green hydrogen production and for manufacturing electrolyzers.

Tavio told Mint that Finland is also keen to expand nuclear research and technology collaboration with India, given Finland’s expertise in the field.

Lappeenranta Technical University (LTU), a Finnish research university, is currently carrying out nuclear research with an Indian partner university, Tavio said. He emphasized that Finland is keen to expand these university-level nuclear research collaborations. Mint had earlier reported that LTU was writing a paper on small and medium nuclear reactors with India’s National Institute for Advanced Studies (NIAS) for the G20 Summit. India has expressed its interest in developing the technology for small reactors, given the importance of nuclear power to its energy mix.

Earlier this year, Finland’s former minister for foreign trade and development cooperation Ville Skinnari highlighted the possibility of more bilateral cooperation on this technology.

Tavio, who was accompanied by a delegation of clean-tech companies, also met with officials from India’s Epsilon Advanced Materials. The battery materials firm has plans to set up a facility in Finland, said Tavio. Epsilon had signed an MoU in 2022 with the Finnish Minerals Group to explore setting up an anode material production plant in Finland.

Finland hopes to build up more private sector collaboration in the renewable energy space, particularly through the creation of a new working group on sustainability.

Tavio was also in India to talk on Finland’s DESI (Digitalization, Education, Sustainability, Innovation) initiative—an India-specific export promotion programme unveiled this year. During his visit, Tavio met with commerce minister Piyush Goyal and G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant. He also attended the 2nd CII India Nordic Baltic Business Conclave in New Delhi.

Finland has showcased its special expertise in quantum technology, 5G and 6G technology, new green technologies, energy solutions, biofuels and research and product development linked to sustainable development.