Finland, India discuss hydrogen electrolyzer production in India
Summary
- Finnish minister for international trade Ville Tavio said that Finland is keen to expand nuclear research and technology collaboration with India, given Finland’s expertise in the field
New Delhi: India and Finland have discussed manufacturing of green hydrogen electrolyzers in India, said Finnish minister for international trade Ville Tavio in an interview with Mint, amid Indian hopes to develop itself as a green hydrogen hub. The matter came up during Tavio’s meeting with power minister R.K. Singh.