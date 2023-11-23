Finland, India discuss hydrogen electrolyzer production in India

Lappeenranta Technical University (LTU), a Finnish research university, is currently carrying out nuclear research with an Indian partner university, Tavio said. He emphasized that Finland is keen to expand these university-level nuclear research collaborations. Mint had earlier reported that LTU was writing a paper on small and medium nuclear reactors with India’s National Institute for Advanced Studies (NIAS) for the G20 Summit. India has expressed its interest in developing the technology for small reactors, given the importance of nuclear power to its energy mix.

