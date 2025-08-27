Finland President Stubb seeks PM Modi’s support for peace in Ukraine, pushes stronger India-EU ties

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Wednesday (August 27) that he held a “good conversation” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the war in Ukraine and the future of India-EU relations.

“We discussed the need for a just and lasting solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ending the war is in all our interests, it’s a shared goal,” Stubb wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

India’s role highlighted Acknowledging New Delhi’s global standing, Stubb said: “India plays an important role. It is heard and respected in the South, West and East.”

Stronger India-EU cooperation The Finnish leader also underlined the need to enhance bilateral and regional ties. “We also agreed on the need to further deepen the relations between India and the EU. Our cooperation grows and continues,” he posted.

India, Finland to boost ties in quantum tech, 6G, AI: PMO PM Modi and Finnish President reviewed the progress in the India-Finland bilateral partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in emerging fields such as quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, as per PTI.

According to the PMO statement, Stubb also expressed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit, which India will host in 2026.