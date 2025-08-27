Finland President Stubb seeks PM Modi’s support for peace in Ukraine, pushes stronger India-EU ties

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he had a “good conversation” with PM Narendra Modi on the Ukraine war and India-EU ties. Stubb stressed India’s respected global role and the need for a just and lasting peace, while also highlighting stronger India-EU cooperation.

Written By Ravi Hari
27 Aug 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he had a “good conversation” with PM Modi, focusing on finding a lasting solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine and strengthening India-EU ties.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Wednesday (August 27) that he held a “good conversation” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the war in Ukraine and the future of India-EU relations.

“We discussed the need for a just and lasting solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ending the war is in all our interests, it’s a shared goal,” Stubb wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

India’s role highlighted

Acknowledging New Delhi’s global standing, Stubb said: “India plays an important role. It is heard and respected in the South, West and East.”

Stronger India-EU cooperation

The Finnish leader also underlined the need to enhance bilateral and regional ties. “We also agreed on the need to further deepen the relations between India and the EU. Our cooperation grows and continues,” he posted.

India, Finland to boost ties in quantum tech, 6G, AI: PMO

PM Modi and Finnish President reviewed the progress in the India-Finland bilateral partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in emerging fields such as quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, as per PTI.

According to the PMO statement, Stubb also expressed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit, which India will host in 2026.

On the global front, the Finnish President briefed Modi on his assessment of the recent meetings held in Washington between leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

