The finance ministry has granted permission to five states to raise additional financial resources of Rs. 9,913 crore through Open Market Borrowings (OMBs).

The five states-- Andhra Pradesh ( ₹2525 crore), Telangana ( ₹2508 crore), Goa ( ₹223 crore), Karnataka ( ₹4509 crore) and Tripura ( ₹148 crore)--according to the finance ministry have successfully met the reform condition of implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System.

In view of the unprecedented covid-19 pandemic the central government in May allowed additional borrowing limit of up to 2% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states for FY21, amounting ₹4.3 trillion. While the government has already granted permission to states to raise the first 0.5% in June allowing them to raise ₹1.1 trillion available to the states, rest 2.5% borrowing is tied to carrying out reforms in four areas such as implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System; ease of doing business reform, urban local body/ utility reforms and power sector reforms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated