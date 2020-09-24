Home >News >India >Finance Ministry allows 5 states to borrow additional funds upon meeting reform condition
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ANI Photo)

Finance Ministry allows 5 states to borrow additional funds upon meeting reform condition

1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2020, 07:06 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

In view of the unprecedented covid-19 pandemic the central government in May allowed additional borrowing limit of up to 2% of Gross State Domestic Product to the states for FY21, amounting 4.3 trillion

The finance ministry has granted permission to five states to raise additional financial resources of Rs. 9,913 crore through Open Market Borrowings (OMBs).

The five states-- Andhra Pradesh ( 2525 crore), Telangana ( 2508 crore), Goa ( 223 crore), Karnataka ( 4509 crore) and Tripura ( 148 crore)--according to the finance ministry have successfully met the reform condition of implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System.

In view of the unprecedented covid-19 pandemic the central government in May allowed additional borrowing limit of up to 2% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states for FY21, amounting 4.3 trillion. While the government has already granted permission to states to raise the first 0.5% in June allowing them to raise 1.1 trillion available to the states, rest 2.5% borrowing is tied to carrying out reforms in four areas such as implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System; ease of doing business reform, urban local body/ utility reforms and power sector reforms.

