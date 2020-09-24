The finance ministry has granted permission to five states to raise additional financial resources of Rs. 9,913 crore through Open Market Borrowings (OMBs).
The five states-- Andhra Pradesh ( ₹2525 crore), Telangana ( ₹2508 crore), Goa ( ₹223 crore), Karnataka ( ₹4509 crore) and Tripura ( ₹148 crore)--according to the finance ministry have successfully met the reform condition of implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System.
In view of the unprecedented covid-19 pandemic the central government in May allowed additional borrowing limit of up to 2% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states for FY21, amounting ₹4.3 trillion. While the government has already granted permission to states to raise the first 0.5% in June allowing them to raise ₹1.1 trillion available to the states, rest 2.5% borrowing is tied to carrying out reforms in four areas such as implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System; ease of doing business reform, urban local body/ utility reforms and power sector reforms.