In view of the unprecedented covid-19 pandemic the central government in May allowed additional borrowing limit of up to 2% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states for FY21, amounting ₹4.3 trillion. While the government has already granted permission to states to raise the first 0.5% in June allowing them to raise ₹1.1 trillion available to the states, rest 2.5% borrowing is tied to carrying out reforms in four areas such as implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System; ease of doing business reform, urban local body/ utility reforms and power sector reforms.