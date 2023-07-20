Finmin asks PSBs to meet financial inclusion targets at the earliest1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Department of Financial Services (DFS) secretary Vivek Joshi took note of the progress under various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes
The finance ministry has asked public sector banks to achieve the targets allocated to them under the various schemes for financial inclusion for the current financial year at the earliest.
The call came on Thursday during a review meeting chaired by Department of Financial Services (DFS) secretary Vivek Joshi with heads of public sector banks (PSBs). The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of NABARD, Shaji K.V.
The meeting took note of the progress under various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and Stand Up India.
Each bank's financial inclusion targets were also noted, and gaps were asked to be filled as soon as possible.
During the meeting, Joshi also laid special focus on the progress under the ongoing Jan Suraksha campaign of PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes in all the Gram Panchayats of the country being held from 1 April to 31 July. Further, the DFS secretary impressed upon heads of the banks to regularly review the progress and ensure achievement of targets of the campaign.
The issues related to digital transactions were discussed in the meeting with special focus on promotion of digital payments. Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) was also discussed.
The status of decisions of the consultative committee meeting regarding holding of special District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meetings to prepare roadmaps to cover unbanked adults and credit outreach campaign in credit deficient districts was also reviewed in the meeting.
