New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday said it has allowed monitoring of all infrastructure projects under the ₹111-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline on a digital platform to ensure access to updated project information for investments across various sectors.

These projects can be mapped and evaluated by the concerned infrastructure-related departments and the finance ministry to monitor the implementation and actual progress as compared to initial estimates of the NIP for each and every project. As many as 6,835 projects have been identified under the ₹111 trillion ($1,755.8 billion) infrastructure plan. Out of these, 1,464 projects are in development stage.

“The online dashboard is envisaged as a one stop solution for all stakeholders looking for information on infrastructure projects in New India. The dashboard is being hosted on the India Investment Grid (IIG). IIG is an interactive and dynamic online platform that showcases updated and real-time investment opportunities in the country," an official statement said.

The development assumes significance as focus on infrastructure sector will help restart the economy hurt by covid-19 related disruption.

“The digital platform will provide greater visibility to projects and also achieve the mandate of the NIP to market the projects in an efficient manner. The NIP project database hosted on India Investment Grid (IIG) would provide visibility to the NIP and help in financing with prospective investors; domestic and foreign, able to access updated project level information," the statement said.

At the launch of the online dashboard for NIP, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked all concerned departments and ministries to immediately update the status of projects on NIP portal and keep it updated in real time.

A task force headed by former economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty in April had submitted the final report projecting ₹111 trillion investments during 2020-25 to develop social and economic infrastructure to boost economic growthThe task force was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision to roll out an ambitious infrastructure push worth ₹100 trillion over the next five years to make India a $5 trillion economy.

Out of the total expected capital expenditure of ₹111 lakh crore, 40% of the projects worth ₹44 lakh crore are under implementation, projects worth ₹33 lakh crore or 30% of them are at conceptual stage.

Three different committees have been set up to monitor progress in the projects, eliminate delays, and ways to raise financial resources, along with a steering committee in each of the infrastructure ministries.

According to the digital portal, these projects include ₹3.66 trillion Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana project, ₹1.08 trillion Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, ₹19,000 crore Pune Airport Development project, ₹1.09 trillion North South Dedicated Freight Corridor Construction project, among others. As many as 1,342 water and sanitation projects worth ₹21.51 trillion have been identified, which includes Jal Jeevan Mission Implementation Project. Similarly, 710 social infrastructure projects worth ₹13.96 trillion are a part of NIP, including Mumbai City Affordable Housing Construction Project.

