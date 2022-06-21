FinMin chalks out capacity enhancement plan to support infra policy execution

The govt aims to facilitate the implementation of the government's flagship infra projects including the National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetization Pipeline, and PM Gati Shakti Master Plan.
The Department of Economic Affairs has framed a capacity enhancement plan (CEP) to facilitate the implementation of the government's flagship infra projects including the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), and PM Gati Shakti Master Plan.
The government has initiated both online and offline training programmes under the plan, which has been framed in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission.
According to the Ministry of Finance, officials involved in planning, executing, and implementing infrastructure projects will be trained under CEP. “These training programmes have been structured to support realization of India’s Infrastructure Vision through successful implementation of key infrastructure programmes such as National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), PM GatiShakti Master Plan etc.,"
Launched in 2020, the NIP started with 6,835 projects, which currently stand at 9142, in 34 sub-sectors with an estimated investment of $1.9 trillion of which 2476 are under development. Of that, nearly half the projects are in the transportation sector, with nearly 3906 in the roads and bridges sub-sector. Complementing that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year launched the ₹100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master Plan to provide multi-modal connectivity to more than 1200 industrial clusters, including two defense clusters across the country.
It is envisaged as a centralised portal to unite the infrastructural initiatives planned and initiated by 16 central ministries and departments, including railways, roads and highways, petroleum and gas, power, telecom, shipping and aviation, among others and aims to put the projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline under the same umbrella by sharing resources and developing synergies by various ministries. The initiative is aimed to address the challenge pertaining to tie and cost overruns due to delays in interministerial approvals and communication gaps between various stakeholders
Under this capacity-building initiative of DEA, the 9th programme on the topic “Public Private Partnerships (PPPs)" started on Monday with 37 participants. This five-day raining programme is being conducted in partnership with Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) at its campus in Faridabad.
This year, eight training programmes have been conducted in partnership with Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), Indian School of Business, Hyderabad (ISB), Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), All India Management Association (AIMA), World Bank, Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF), and Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K).
