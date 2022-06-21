FinMin chalks out capacity enhancement plan to support infra policy execution

Launched in 2020, the NIP started with 6,835 projects, which currently stand at 9142, in 34 sub-sectors with an estimated investment of $1.9 trillion of which 2476 are under development. Of that, nearly half the projects are in the transportation sector, with nearly 3906 in the roads and bridges sub-sector. Complementing that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year launched the ₹100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master Plan to provide multi-modal connectivity to more than 1200 industrial clusters, including two defense clusters across the country.