FinMin defends spending cut in Sep quarter citing falling revenues

Mint on Monday reported that the spending cut, especially capex, may have stymied recovery process in the economy. In the September quarter, GDP contraction came at a negative 7.5% improving from a historic low of negative 23.9% in June quarter, mostly because of surprise resilience exhibited by the industry sector.

“Government spending contracted by a (-)22.2% in Q2 vs +16.4% in Q1 – reflecting the effort to consolidate the fiscal situation given fall in revenues. The enhanced Government spending in Q1, was imperative at that time, given the uncertainty of the lockdown and has supported the recovery in various segments in Q2," it said in its latest Monthly Economic Review.

The finance ministry said FY21 has so far entailed fiscal challenges for the Indian economy, which were characterized by additional expenditure requirements to revive the economy and to provide relief to those affected by the pandemic on one hand, and a shortfall in revenue collection owing to the interruption in economic activity due to covid-19 on the other hand. “The Centre’s fiscal deficit stood at ₹9.53 lakh crore during April to October 2020, which is 119.7% of BE (budget estimate) compared to 102.4% during the same period in FY20. On the revenue side, the Gross Tax Revenue registered a negative growth of 16.8%, due to the negative growth in all direct taxes and major indirect taxes, except for excise duties," it added.

On the expenditure side, Centre’s total expenditure for the first seven months of FY21 registered a growth of 0.4%, and stood at 54.6% of BE vis-à-vis 59.4% of BE during the corresponding period in FY20. The revenue expenditure witnessed a growth of 0.7% and the capital expenditure fell by 1.9% during April to October 2020 compared to the same period last year.

The finance ministry said moving deeper into Q3, there is a “cautious optimism" that global economic uncertainty does not mirror itself in India, notwithstanding moderation of a few high-frequency indicators late in the month of November. “Overall increase in rabi coverage with adequately filled irrigation reservoirs bodes well for growth of agricultural output in 2020-21. The sustained demand for labour arising from increase in rabi sowing has also contributed to growth in rural wages additionally propped up by increase in wages and employment generation under MGNREGS," it added.

However, it cautioned that the spread of a second wave of covid-19 could pose the downside risk. “There is a growing cautious optimism that the steep plunges of April-June quarter of 2020 may not resurface with significant progress in vaccines and contact intensive sectors increasingly adapting to a virtual normal. The need of the hour is to follow covid-appropriate behaviour and earnest observation of laid down standard operating guidelines (SOPs) till a vaccine is approved and a large section is inoculated," it added.

The index of eight core industries contracted slightly more in October than in the previous month due to a large contraction in production of petroleum refinery products. This has also led to a contraction of petroleum exports. Manufacturing PMI moderated to 56.3 in November against the decade high level of 58.9 in October. With PMI Services index also ending the seven-month sequence of contraction to rise to 54.1 in October, growth of output in the second half of 2020-21 is poised to replicate the performance of Q2. Power consumption and E-Way bills are seen to sustain the growth momentum in November along with continuous increase in average daily electronic toll collection, double-digit growth in rail freight traffic and gradual recovery in passenger earnings. Port cargo traffic has almost converged to the previous year level in October with domestic aviation steadily adding passengers, month after month. With consumption of petroleum products also emerging out of its seven-month contraction in October, a domestic impetus to growth is more visible.

While some research agencies have revised upward their GDP forecasts for India, S&P Global Ratings on Monday stuck to its earlier projection of 9% dip in GDP in FY21 holding that it awaits more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities. “While there are now upside risks to growth due to a faster recovery in population mobility and household spending, the pandemic is not fully under control. We will wait for more signs that infections have stabilized or fallen, together with high-frequency activity data for the fiscal year third quarter, before changing our forecasts," it said on Monday. The OECD on Tuesday projected Indian economy to contract 9.9% in FY21, citing sluggish household consumption and largely unresponsive investment growth to easier monetary conditions.

