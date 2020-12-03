FinMin defends spending cut in Sep quarter citing falling revenues

The index of eight core industries contracted slightly more in October than in the previous month due to a large contraction in production of petroleum refinery products. This has also led to a contraction of petroleum exports. Manufacturing PMI moderated to 56.3 in November against the decade high level of 58.9 in October. With PMI Services index also ending the seven-month sequence of contraction to rise to 54.1 in October, growth of output in the second half of 2020-21 is poised to replicate the performance of Q2. Power consumption and E-Way bills are seen to sustain the growth momentum in November along with continuous increase in average daily electronic toll collection, double-digit growth in rail freight traffic and gradual recovery in passenger earnings. Port cargo traffic has almost converged to the previous year level in October with domestic aviation steadily adding passengers, month after month. With consumption of petroleum products also emerging out of its seven-month contraction in October, a domestic impetus to growth is more visible.