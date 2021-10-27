The finance ministry has directed all central government departments to clear pending dues to Air India immediately and purchase air tickets from Air India in cash only as the airline has stopped credit facility to government after privatization.

“It has been mentioned that in all cases of air travel (both domestic and international) including LTC where the government of India bears the cost of air passage, the official concerned may travel only by Air India. Recently, the government of India has decided to disinvest Air India, the process of disinvestment of Air India and Air India Express is ongoing. Air India has stopped extending credit facility on account of purchase of air tickets. Therefore, all ministries/departments are directed to clear Air India’s dues immediately. Air tickets from Air India may be purchased in cash till further instructions," the expenditure department said in a notification.

Earlier this month, India’s largest conglomerate Tata group was named the winning bidder for Air India, ahead of a consortium led by SpiceJet Ltd chairman and managing director Ajay Singh. Tata group holding company, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd, through its wholly owned unit Talace Pvt. Ltd, submitted the winning bid of ₹18,000 crore as the enterprise value of Air India, against a reserve price of ₹12,906 crore.

Following the completion of the announcement of the winning bidder, the government had on11 October issued a letter of intent (LoI) to the Tata group. On Monday, Tata group and the central government signed a share price agreement (SPA) for the sale of the national carrier.

Upon the completion of the transaction, which the government hopes to conclude by December-end, the Tata group will be given full control of Air India and its low-cost unit Air India Express, as well as a 50% stake in ground handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd (AISATS).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.