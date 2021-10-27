FinMin directs departments to clear pending dues with Air India

“It has been mentioned that in all cases of air travel (both domestic and international) including LTC where the government of India bears the cost of air passage, the official concerned may travel only by Air India. Recently, the government of India has decided to disinvest Air India, the process of disinvestment of Air India and Air India Express is ongoing. Air India has stopped extending credit facility on account of purchase of air tickets. Therefore, all ministries/departments are directed to clear Air India’s dues immediately. Air tickets from Air India may be purchased in cash till further instructions," the expenditure department said in a notification.