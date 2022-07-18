FinMin: Foreign funds outflow major reason for depreciation in Indian rupee

The Finance Ministry on Monday spoke about the depreciation of Indian rupee against the dollar. FinMin said, global factors like Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices, and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar. However, against the greenback, currencies like British pound, Japanese yen, and Euro have weakened more than the rupee, and therefore, the local unit still has strengthened against these currencies in 2022. Also, the ministry pointed out that foreign portfolio outflow is another major reason in the rupee's weakness against dollar.

