FinMin likely to modify insurance laws, may lower minimum capital requirement2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 04:45 PM IST
- In India, the insurance penetration registered an 11.70% growth climbing to 4.20% in 2020-21 from 3.76% in 2019-20.
Listen to this article
To increase insurance penetration in the country, the Finance Ministry is likely to be planning to make changes to insurance laws. Among many provisions being contemplated, FinMin is likely to consider lowering the minimum capital requirement of ₹100 crore to set up an insurance business. Also, the ministry looks for changes to drive growth in the industry.