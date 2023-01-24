FinMin meets pvt sector bankers; reviews progress of financial inclusion schemes1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Vivek Joshi, Secretary DFS had met heads of public sector banks and urged them to achieve targets under various schemes for current financial year.
The finance ministry on Tuesday held a meeting with private sector lenders to review progress made by them under the flagship financial inclusion and social security schemes.
