FinMin officer Rasmi R Das among 25 global experts appointed to UN tax committee

Rasmi Ranjan Das, a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, has been appointed as a member of the UN tax committee for the 2021 to 2025 term.

Das is among the tax experts from around the world who has been appointed as a member of the UN tax committee.

The committee, formally known as the UN Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters, guides countries’ efforts to advance stronger and more forward-looking tax policies adapted to the realities of globalised trade and investment, an increasingly digitalised economy and worsening environmental degradation.

It assists countries in their efforts to prevent double or multiple taxations as well as non-taxation, broaden their tax base, strengthen their tax administrations, and curb international tax evasion and avoidance.

Das is Joint Secretary - (FT&TR-I), Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. Other members of the UN Tax Committee appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres hail from countries such as Nigeria, Chile, South Korea, Malawi, Mexico, Ireland, Indonesia, Myanmar, Angola, Russia, Canada, Norway, Germany, Italy, Sweden and China.

The Committee gives special focus to developing countries and their policy environment and a majority of the newly appointed members come from developing countries. For the first time since its inception, the Committee has a majority of women experts.

The UN Tax Committee fosters international cooperation on domestic and international tax matters and works closely with observers from government, civil society, business and academia, to develop guidance and encourage an inclusive setting of norms and policies.

The first meeting of the new members of the Committee will take place in October 2021, during which the experts will determine the work plan for their term.

