Finmin releases draft of Vivad se Vishwas 2 for consultations
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the budget that in order to settle contractual disputes involving the government and government undertakings, where an arbitral award is under legal challenge, a voluntary settlement scheme with standardized terms will be introduced.
New Delhi: The finance ministry has circulated the draft scheme for a one-time settlement of contractual disputes—called Vivad se Vishwas 2—for stakeholder consultation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×