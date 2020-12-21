OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FinMin releases weekly instalment of 6,000 crore to states to meet GST compensation shortfall
The remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation (Bloomberg)
The remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation (Bloomberg)

FinMin releases weekly instalment of 6,000 crore to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 05:29 PM IST PTI

  • The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the States and UTs
  • The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST

NEW DELHI : The Finance Ministry on Monday released the eighth weekly instalment of 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount released so far under this window to 48,000 crore.

"The Ministry of Finance has released the 8th weekly instalment of 6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall. Out of this, an amount of 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of 483.40 crore has been released to the 3 Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry)," it said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medical worker stands at an intensive care unit of a hospital in Vladivostok, Russia.

Russia reports record jump in new coronavirus cases

1 min read . 05:35 PM IST
According to the survey, nearly 50% of the dealers mentioned that e-2W sales had declined post FAME-II, as the number of models eligible for subsidy under the scheme have declined

Electric two-wheeler domestic sales expected to decline 15-17% in FY21: Icra

2 min read . 05:35 PM IST
(Photo: AFP)

Govt unveils new electricity rules, says power system is for consumers

4 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Signage is seen outside the Bentley Motors factory in Crewe, Britain

Bentley Motors loses trademark appeal against Bentley Clothing

3 min read . 05:31 PM IST

The remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.

The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the States and UTs. The amount borrowed so far was released to the states on October 23, November 2, November 9, November 23, December 1, December 7, December, 14 and December 21, 2020.

"The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.19 per cent So far, an amount of 48,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.69 per cent," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout