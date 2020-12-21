"The Ministry of Finance has released the 8th weekly instalment of ₹6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall. Out of this, an amount of ₹5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of ₹483.40 crore has been released to the 3 Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry)," it said in a statement.