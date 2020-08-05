FinMin says economic revival critically linked to covid infection curve

India’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing declined in July to 46 from 47.2 in June, signalling that local lockdowns imposed across the country by state governments amid the demand slump is impacting business activities at the national level. As India unlocked starting 1 June, active cases reached 5,60,000 by July-end, growing at 166% compared to June. The highest growth in active cases in July was seen in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand, which experienced a second major wave of infections. Simultaneously, growth in recoveries was faster and broad-based across states, growing at 215% to reach almost 2 million cases by end-July, thereby exceeding active cases by 5,30,000, the report said. The finance ministry said the highest cumulative deaths by July-end were concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat while the greatest rise in deaths was witnessed in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam compared to June.