FinMin to kickstart FY22 Budget making exercise starting 16 October

The finance ministry kickstarted the budget-making process for FY22 by issuing the Budget circular and scheduling pre-Budget meetings with ministries and departments starting 16 October. This will be the third Budget of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and eighth of the Narendra Modi government.

The pre-Budget meetings with secretaries and financial advisers of government departments and ministries will continue till first week of November in which they are required to present tentative revised estimate for FY21 and requirements of funds for existing and new schemes for FY22.

“Ceilings for all categories of expenditure, including Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored schemes will be discussed. Accordingly, the RE 2019-20 and BE 2020-21 for all categories of expenditure, and select schemes/projects specifically included in the MTEF (medium term expenditure framework) Statements, may be indicated separately for Revenue and Capital expenditure," the Budget circular said.

In a statement placed in Parliament last month, the finance ministry said it is not able to submit a MTEF with rolling targets of indicative expenditure for FY22 and FY23 as mandated under the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act because it is not possible to obtain reliable projections of GDP growth at this time due to the continuing impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy.

The FY22 budget will also factor in the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission which is expected to submit its second and final report by end of this month. “The final ceilings for the schemes will be decided separately by the Ministry of Finance latest by 15th January 2020, taking into account the resource assessment of the Government and the available fiscal space," the finance ministry said.

India’s economy contracted at a record 23.9% in the June quarter of FY21, underlining the extent of economic damage inflicted by the pandemic. Most economists now expect Asia’s third largest economy to contract in double digits in FY21. However, the finance ministry expects a strong rebound of GDP in FY22 with a nominal GDP growth of 19%.

