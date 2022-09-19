FinMin to meet PSU banks chiefs to discuss vacancies, recruitment plan on 21 Sep

The procurement of banks and financial institutions via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal will be reviewed. Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra is expected to chair the meeting.
Finance Ministry is likely to meet public sector banks (PSB) chiefs to review vacant positions and monthly recruitment plan. Also, the procurement of banks and financial institutions via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal will be reviewed. Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra is expected to chair the meeting.
Sources told PTI that the FinMin will review vacant positions and the monthly recruitment plan of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions in a meeting on Wednesday. Also, the meeting will review the procurement of banks and financial institutions through the GeM portal.
Further, the sources informed that top management of banks and financial institutions will attend the meeting through virtual mode.
Additionally, sources revealed that discussions will be held on preparedness for 'Special Campaign 2.0'. The campaign will focus on cleanliness (swachhata) and other issues during October 2-31, 2022. During this period, various pendency cases like MPs' references and state government references, etc. are expected to be reduced.
On Monday, Makhtar Diop, the managing director of the International Finance Corporation met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss IFC’s lending footprint in India in the areas of MSMEs, infrastructure, and climate management.
In the meeting, Diop emphasised the potential of looking into sub-national financing for sustainable growth, and mobilise financing for women entrepreneurs. He shared his sentiment about IFC’s expansion into India. He stated that IFC would adopt a proactive approach to enhance investment in India and extend financing to MSMEs to enable capacity building to supplement India’s effort to become a manufacturing hub.
